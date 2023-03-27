Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicle in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the vehicle was stolen at around 6 p.m. Friday. Mages says the victim left the vehicle running while they ran into a business and when they returned the vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a 2008 silver Toyota Scion XD hatchback with a cracked front bumper on the driver's side and both rear wheel wells are rusted. Inside the vehicle was an iPad and a Dell laptop computer. The license plate is ANZ 809.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.