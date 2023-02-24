Amber Alert Issued for Lakeville Boy

*** Update: the child has been found safe. No other information is available at this time ***

LAKEVILLE (WJON News) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The Lakeville Police Department is trying to find three-year-old Leon Ramsarran.

Leon is three feet tall, 35 to 40 pounds with very short brown hair and brown eyes. Leon was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt, a black jacket with fur lining, and black boots.

Authorities say he was taken from his home in Lakeville.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local sheriff’s office.