UPDATE: Minnesota Amber Alert

The children have been found safe, and Lo is in custody. The Minnesota BCA thanks everyone who was on the lookout this morning.

This morning at approximately 6:34 AM Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene in the mother's mini-van with the children.

The mini-van is a 2004 Toyota Sierra MN license plate 708XEM tan in color. Jeffrey Lo is described as an Asian male, 5' 5" 180 lbs. with brown eyes. The children are Asian females ages 1 and 3. Clothing description unknown. Last seen Jun 7, 2019 in Cottage Grove, MN.