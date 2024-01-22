Stolen Vehicle In South St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 700 block of 4th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a 2010 gray Kia Soul with Minnesota license FDC 656. The vehicle has a broken back window and tail light.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.