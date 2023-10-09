Crimestoppers: Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of 36th North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a 2014 gray Kia Sportage with Minnesota license FVN 056.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.