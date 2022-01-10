Another Vehicle Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle off Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says an individual went out to start their vehicle at 8am and when they returned the vehicle was gone. It is a 2014 Silver Ford Fusion. Mages says if anyone see this vehicle parked in a area please report this to police.

Mages cautions people when warming up their vehicles to not leave them unlocked and/or unattended. She says this type of thing is happening often in the St. Cloud area.

If you have information on any of these unsolved crimes please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

