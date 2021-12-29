St. Paul Man Dies Seven Days After Reporting Assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A St. Paul man has died a week after he reported he was assaulted.

City officials issued a news release Wednesday saying that 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha called police to his apartment on Dec. 20 to report someone in the building had punched him.

Police took a report and paramedics responded but Rocha wasn't taken to a hospital. Firefighters checked on him Monday and found him dead in his apartment. The Ramsey County medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the Dec. 20 altercation and who is responsible for Rocha's death.

