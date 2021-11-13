Hennepin Medical Examiner Seeking to Identify Woman’s Body

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office wants help to identify the body of a woman found last week.

Officials say they found the body on the city’s south side. She was pregnant at the time of her death and likely in her third trimester.

The medical examiner’s office says the woman was about 5 feet tall. She had piercings on her right ear and belly button.

Her cause of death was still under investigation.

