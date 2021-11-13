Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Departs for European Trade Mission

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is leaving for a six-day trip to Europe to promote the state’s businesses.

The Democratic governor said says he will travel to the United Kingdom and Finland to promote trade with a focus on health care, environmental technology, agriculture, and education.

Walz will spend the first three days of the tour in London, then head to Helsinki. He will travel with his wife, Gwen Walz, a pair of his cabinet secretaries, and officials from the state’s trade office.

He will also be joined by over 40 executives from Minnesota businesses and organizations at various points of the trip.

