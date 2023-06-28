Benton, Sherburne, Stearns Counties Receiving Broadband Funding

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns are among the more than 20 counties across the state that will be receiving funding to expand broadband access.

The Governor's Office announced they will be providing $67 million in state grants for internet providers to expand their services. The state grants come in addition to the federal government's $652 million investment in Minnesota's broadband infrastructure announced earlier this week.

The money from the state will be broken down into 30 projects. Benton Cooperative Telephone will receive over $2.9 million in Benton County, Arvig will receive over $182,000 in Sherburne County, and Runestone Telephone Association is getting $4.8 million in Stearns County.

The funding is part of the Walz Administration's goal to provide every Minnesota home and business with at least one high-speed internet provider by 2026.

