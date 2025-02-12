Update: U.S. Department of Ed Launches Investigation Into MSHSL

BROOKLYN CENTER (WJON News) -- The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights on Wednesday announced it was launching an investigation into the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) - along with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) - because it says they both publicly announced plans to violate federal antidiscrimination laws related to girls’ and women’s sports.

The Minnesota State High School League says it is seeking clarity on interpreting the rules of Title IX.

They issued a statement on Monday saying it appears the recent Executive Order by President Trump regarding the participation rights of transgender females in athletics conflicts with the Minnesota Human Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the Minnesota Constitution which prohibit discrimination against any person in a protected class, which includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Executive Order requires a 60-day window for athletic associations to convene and take action. The league says it is considering requesting a formal opinion from the Minnesota Attorney General for guidance.

The Minnesota State High School League says Minnesota is not alone and a number of other states are also trying to reconcile existing statutes with the Executive Order.

House Republicans sent a letter to the Executive Director of the Minnesota State High School (MSHSL) seeking answers about the MSHSL’s public comments that they intend not to comply with President Trump’s Executive Order protecting girls' sports in Minnesota.

During the 60-day window, MSHSL's current bylaw remains in place allowing transgender student participation.

