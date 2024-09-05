Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Crash
BAXTER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt in a crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 371 in Baxter.
Thirty-one-year-old Stuart Sommers of Little Falls was going north at Highland Scenic Road when his bike went off the road and came to a rest in the median.
Sommers was flown to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet. Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
