Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Crash

BAXTER (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt in a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 371 in Baxter.

Thirty-one-year-old Stuart Sommers of Little Falls was going north at Highland Scenic Road when his bike went off the road and came to a rest in the median.

Sommers was flown to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet.  Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

