Motorcycle Rider Seriously Hurt in Crash

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A man on a motorcycle was seriously hurt in a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 5:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Monticello.

Forty-four-year-old Nicholas Opatz of Breckenridge was traveling east when he lost control and was tossed from the bike.

He was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

