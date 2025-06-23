Motorcycle Rider Seriously Hurt in Crash
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A man on a motorcycle was seriously hurt in a crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 5:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Monticello.
Forty-four-year-old Nicholas Opatz of Breckenridge was traveling east when he lost control and was tossed from the bike.
He was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.
Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater
Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt