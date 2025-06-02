Motorcycle Rider Hurt In Collision With Deer

Motorcycle Rider Hurt In Collision With Deer

WJON

RANDALL (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was hurt when the bike he was driving struck a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 5:20 p.m. on Highway 115 at 100th Avenue in Darling Township in Morrison County, near Randall.

Seventy-five-year-old Dale Strack of Randall was traveling east when a deer entered the roadway. The bike clipped the deer and rolled over on its side.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Strack was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024

The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON