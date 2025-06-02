Motorcycle Rider Hurt In Collision With Deer

RANDALL (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was hurt when the bike he was driving struck a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 5:20 p.m. on Highway 115 at 100th Avenue in Darling Township in Morrison County, near Randall.

Seventy-five-year-old Dale Strack of Randall was traveling east when a deer entered the roadway. The bike clipped the deer and rolled over on its side.

Strack was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

