Mother Nature Participates In Dry January 2nd Year In A Row

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The term "Dry January" has become synonymous with the idea of giving up alcohol for the month. However, when it comes to precipitation Mother Nature has taken it very literally.

For the second year in a row, central Minnesota will go through the first month of the new year with very little snow. In January 2025 St. Cloud has only had 3.2 inches of snow, and there's no snow in forecast for the rest of this week. In January 2024 our snowfall total was 3.4 inches of snow.

That's a far cry from the 18.6 inches we had in January 2023 or the 10.8 inches we had in January 2022.

Our historical average January snowfall in St. Cloud is 8.9 inches.

With our high temperatures expected to be well above normal this week, what little snow we do have will likely melt away. Disappointing news for hearty Minnesotans who look forward to getting out in the snow for things like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and sledding.

Get our free mobile app

The lack of significant snow this winter on top of the dry fall we had has left us with very dry conditions.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

The U.S. Drought Monitor says 88 percent of the state is at least Abnormally Dry.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

It looks like there might be reason for optimism for snow lovers, the Climate Prediction Center is indicating a wetter-than-normal start to the month of February.

READ RELATED ARTICLES