RICHARDSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects in a string of storage unit break-ins. The Sheriff's Office says they received reports of multiple storage unit break-ins on Friday from Bob's Storage on Quest Road and Denny's Storage on 370th Avenue near Harding.

Authorities say around 15 units were broken into between the two businesses, and at least three suspects were visible on surveillance video. One suspect is seen in the video cutting the locking mechanism off the units, with the other two suspects entering the units. All the thefts took place between Midnight and 1:30 a.m..

The Sheriff's Office says more information will be released as it becomes available, and anyone with any information regarding the storage unit thefts is asked to contact them.

