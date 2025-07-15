Update: Sheriff’s Office Identifies Victims In Bowlus Car Crash
BOWLUS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff has released the names of the two men involved in a deadly crash on Friday near Bowlus.
Read More: Fatal Car Crash Near Bowlus Claims One Life |
Twenty-five-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Tampa, Florida, was driving west on 30th Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
His vehicle struck a pickup driven by 37-year-old William Anderson of Fulda, who was going south on 120th Avenue.
Both vehicles rolled into the ditch, where a power pole was struck.
Rodriquez died at the scene. Anderson was not hurt.
The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Get Involved In The United Way's School Supply Drive
- St. Cloud Start Up Changes School Supply Shopping for Families
- A Downtown Staple Saying Goodbye After Nearly 40 Years
- A Lucky Ticket In Central Minnesota Nets Over $329,000
- No Music At Firefest As Organizers Call Off Event
25 Board Games That We All Played in the '70s
From well-known favorites like Clue to cult classics like Masterpiece, these 1970s board games bring a wave of nostalgia for a time when life felt simpler — and maybe even a little more exciting.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz