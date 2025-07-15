BOWLUS (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff has released the names of the two men involved in a deadly crash on Friday near Bowlus.

Twenty-five-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Tampa, Florida, was driving west on 30th Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

His vehicle struck a pickup driven by 37-year-old William Anderson of Fulda, who was going south on 120th Avenue.

Both vehicles rolled into the ditch, where a power pole was struck.

Rodriquez died at the scene. Anderson was not hurt.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m.

