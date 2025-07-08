Collision At Highway 10 And 210 Leaves One Injured

WJON

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 10 at Highway 210 in Motley.

One vehicle was leaving a truck stop and failed to yield when it struck the second vehicle.

Sixty-two-year-old Julie Logering of Staples was taken to Lakewood Health Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forty-nine-year-old Bernard Nelson of Ham Lake and his passenger, 49-year-old Tanja Nelson of Ham Lake, were not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Motley Fire Department and the Staples Ambulance.

 

