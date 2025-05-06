Modern Barnyard Owners Being Honored By St. Cloud Area Chamber

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A locally owned retail store is being honored by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

Modern Barnyard co-owners Jim Beck and John Malikowski are receiving the Entrepreneurial Success Award.

They opened their furniture, home decor, and giftware store in 2017. They doubled its size from 6,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet a little over two years ago.

Beck says they travel the world to find products for the store.

Last January, we shopped for two weeks, picking out all of our Christmas decor, because we turn all 12,000 square feet into a Christmas superstore in October, November, and December. Last year, we had 27 decorated Christmas trees and over 20,000 Christmas items.

Besides their own products, Modern Barnyard also has 10 local vendors.

Modern Barnyard has become a destination retailer. Beck says they have customers from as far away as Canada and Texas.

Every year since they opened, they have Shopping For A Cause on Mother's Day weekend, with a portion of their sales on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday being donated to Anna Marie's Alliance.

Mike and DeNae Hiltner of Great Harvest Bread Company have earned the Small Business Owners of the Year Award.

Doug Junior and Deb Dingmann of Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes have been named Family-Owned Business of the Year.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Awards Luncheon on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Park Event Center.

