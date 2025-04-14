MN Woman Pleads Guilty in 25-Year Social Security Fraud Scam
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds after a 25-year social security fraud scheme.
According to court documents, 54-year-old Mavious Redmond conducted the scheme since her mother’s death in January 1999.
On multiple occasions, Redmond impersonated her mother to keep her fraud scheme going. For example, on June 4, 2024, Redmond visited the SSA office, posing as her dead mother, and submitted a fake SS-5 Application for Social Security Form using her mother’s name, date of birth, social security number, and forging her deceased mother’s signature.
Redmond visited the SSA office a second time on June 20, 2024, resubmitted her deceased mother’s documentation and the form with the forged signature.
In total, from January 1999 through June 2024, Redmond collected more than $360,000 in social security payments intended for her mother.
A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date.
