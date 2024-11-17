MN Receives Federal Funds For Energy Assistance Program

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesotans in need have help to keep their homes warm this winter. The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program has been awarded $112 million in federal aid to provide energy assistance to income-eligible homeowners and renters.

Governor Tim Walz says higher utility bills can put a strain on budgets and the energy assistance program makes a big difference in alleviating the pressure, ensuring people get the help they need to make it comfortably through the winter.

Last year the program awarded 129,500 households assistance, providing over $95 million to homes with an average benefit of $736. Funding also prevented utility shutoffs for 43,000 households and furnace repairs for 6,600 homes. Around two-thirds of the benefits go to homes outside of the Twin Cities.

