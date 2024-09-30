Think Winter, Minnesota Cold Weather Rule Starts October 1st
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- It is time to start preparing for winter this week. The Minnesota Cold Weather Rule goes into effect starting on Tuesday and Xcel Energy wants to remind customers there is help for those who need assistance.
Under the rule, residential customers are protected from service being disconnected from October 1st through April 30th each year, if the disconnection would affect the customer's primary heating source. Xcel Energy's Vice President Canda Henry says they work with local and state agencies to provide a number of assistance options and they encourage customers who are having trouble making payments to contact them to set up a payment plan.
The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) is also available to eligible households. The MEAP will pay up to $2,000 towards heat, power, water costs, or repairing broken systems. People can contact Xcel Energy or their local energy provider for more information or to set up a payment plan.
