Minnesota Energy Assistance Program Seeking More Applications

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- State officials say Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program has served about 68,000 households in the state this heating season.

Michael Schmitz with the Department of Commerce says they've provided over 40 million dollars to Minnesotans who need help with their energy bills and with repairing and replacing their heating system if it's not working.

Schmitz says the state received 112 million dollars in federal funding for the program in November and has spent about 1/3 of it. So, Schmitz says now is the time to apply for heating assistance.

The average benefit is about 550 dollars.

