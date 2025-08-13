SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local law enforcement dive team discovered a car in the Mississippi River on Wednesday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says on Sunday, they were contacted by a fisherman who believed he found a sunken car on his sonar while fishing the Mississippi River near County Road 1 in Sartell. The Stearns County Water Patrol responded and confirmed there was a car in the river. At 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Stearns-Benton County Sheriff's Office Dive team organized a search of the area and located a car in the river.

The car is from the 1960s era, half full of sediment, and has not been removed at this time. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office about a missing person case from 1967, but it is not known at this time if the car is related to that case. Authorities say both sheriff's offices are not aware of any other missing person cases in the area. The matter is under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

