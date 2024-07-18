Authorities Looking for Missing St. Cloud Teenager

Authorities Looking for Missing St. Cloud Teenager

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office at the St. Cloud Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Grisedia Gomez was last seen in St. Cloud on May 25th.  She is a Hispanic girl, 5'4" tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and her front teeth are framed in gold.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

If you know where she is you can contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at (320) 251-4240.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON