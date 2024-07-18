Authorities Looking for Missing St. Cloud Teenager
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office at the St. Cloud Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.
Sixteen-year-old Grisedia Gomez was last seen in St. Cloud on May 25th. She is a Hispanic girl, 5'4" tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and her front teeth are framed in gold.
If you know where she is you can contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at (320) 251-4240.
