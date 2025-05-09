Update: Missing St. Augusta Woman’s Body Found

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the body of a St. Augusta woman who had been missing since May 1st has been found.

Forty-eight-year-old Rebecca Lynn Philippi's body was found in Willmar on May 6th. Foul play is not suspected, and no suspects are being sought in the case.

