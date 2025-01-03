Minnesota Teen Missing For Over One Year

ANDOVER (WJON News) -- The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Trinity was 15 at the time she went missing from Andover on December 20th, 2023. She is described as 5'7" tall and weighed 130 pounds when she was last seen. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities believe Trinity may still be in the local area or may have traveled to surrounding cities.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Trinity or her disappearance, you can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 1-763-427-1212.

READ RELATED ARTICLES