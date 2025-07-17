Authorities Need Your Help To Find Missing St. Cloud Resident
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing St. Cloud man.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 44-year-old Troy Strawn was last seen on May 19th at his apartment at 302 8th Avenue South in St. Cloud.
Strawn has not been in contact with family or friends and it is unknown where he would go.
He is described as a white man, 6'2" tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4301.
