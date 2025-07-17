Authorities Need Your Help To Find Missing St. Cloud Resident

Authorities Need Your Help To Find Missing St. Cloud Resident

MN BCA

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing St. Cloud man.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 44-year-old Troy Strawn was last seen on May 19th at his apartment at 302 8th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Strawn has not been in contact with family or friends and it is unknown where he would go.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

He is described as a white man, 6'2" tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4301.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All

Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON