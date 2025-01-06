Minnesota&#8217;s Office Of Cannabis Management Director Steps Down

Minnesota’s Office Of Cannabis Management Director Steps Down

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The director of the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management, Charlene Briner, (OCM) has decided to step down. OCM General Counsel Eric Taubel will serve as the interim director.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Leon Neal, Getty Images
loading...

Governor Tim Walz says Briner has gotten Minnesota off the ground in the cannabis industry in a safe and responsible way and it was no easy task for her to build a regulatory framework around an entirely new industry from scratch. During her time as interim director Briner oversaw milestones in the implementation of the state's cannabis legislation including establishing a new state office that now has more than 100 employees, conducting the rulemaking process to define regulations for the commercial cannabis industry, developing compliance and enforcement programs for the hemp-derived cannabinoid market, and facilitated submission and review of over 1,800 business license applications.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

Prior to her role with the OCM Briner served as Deputy Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, and for the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and as a senior advisor at the Minnesota House of Representatives. No reason was given for Briner's departure.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Visit Duelm, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Central Minnesota Storm Photos from May 12th, 2022

 

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had

Filed Under: Minnesota cannabis, Minnesota Cannabis Director, Minnesota hemp market, Office of Cannabis Management
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON