Minnesota’s Office Of Cannabis Management Director Steps Down

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The director of the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management, Charlene Briner, (OCM) has decided to step down. OCM General Counsel Eric Taubel will serve as the interim director.

Get our free mobile app

Leon Neal, Getty Images Leon Neal, Getty Images loading...

Governor Tim Walz says Briner has gotten Minnesota off the ground in the cannabis industry in a safe and responsible way and it was no easy task for her to build a regulatory framework around an entirely new industry from scratch. During her time as interim director Briner oversaw milestones in the implementation of the state's cannabis legislation including establishing a new state office that now has more than 100 employees, conducting the rulemaking process to define regulations for the commercial cannabis industry, developing compliance and enforcement programs for the hemp-derived cannabinoid market, and facilitated submission and review of over 1,800 business license applications.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Prior to her role with the OCM Briner served as Deputy Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, and for the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and as a senior advisor at the Minnesota House of Representatives. No reason was given for Briner's departure.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Visit Duelm, Minnesota in Pictures

Central Minnesota Storm Photos from May 12th, 2022