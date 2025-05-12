Governor Authorizes MN National Guard to Help Fight Wildfire

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to help fight the Camp House wildfire in northern Minnesota.

The executive order directs the National Guard to assist the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center with fire suppression efforts and assets.

The Minnesota Incident Command System is managing multiple fires in northern Minnesota. Currently, the two largest fires are the Camp House Fire just north of Brimson and the Jenkins Creek Fire located 45 miles east of Hibbing.

Since the Camp House fire was reported on Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Superior National Forest, USDA Forest Service, and mutual aid from area fire departments and other states have been actively responding by ground and air.

The Jenkins Creek Fire was reported Monday and, at last report, was more than 1,000 acres in size.

The Minnesota National Guard will provide personnel, assistance, and resources to support wildfire suppression efforts alongside the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, and local agencies.

