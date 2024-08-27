Minnesota State Fair Opens 2 Hours Late Due to Storms
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The opening of the Minnesota State Fair was delayed by two hours on Tuesday, due to heavy rain and storms.
Fair officials say the gates opened at 9:00 a.m., instead of the typical 7:00 a.m. On-site parking lots are now open. The opening may be delayed for some vendors and attractions.
On-site free stage entertainment will continue as scheduled with the exception of the Veteran’s Garden Ceremony which has been rescheduled from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Park & Ride lots remain closed until further notice.
Due to Monday night's storm, the Happy Together Tour 2024 Grandstand concert has been canceled.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Gas Prices Fall Heading Into Labor Day Weekend
- Craft Cocktails, Live Music On Display In Downtown St. Cloud
- Demo Work Planned for Portion of St. Joe Mill Site
- New St. Joe Food Hall Announces Restaurant Concepts
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: 10 Wacky Packages Cards From the '70s That You Won't Believe Existed
Wacky Packages were beloved by '70s kids, but revisiting some of the more surprising cards might just leave you amazed that they ever existed.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz