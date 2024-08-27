Minnesota State Fair Opens 2 Hours Late Due to Storms

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The opening of the Minnesota State Fair was delayed by two hours on Tuesday, due to heavy rain and storms.

Fair officials say the gates opened at 9:00 a.m., instead of the typical 7:00 a.m. On-site parking lots are now open. The opening may be delayed for some vendors and attractions.

On-site free stage entertainment will continue as scheduled with the exception of the Veteran’s Garden Ceremony which has been rescheduled from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Park & Ride lots remain closed until further notice.

Due to Monday night's storm, the Happy Together Tour 2024 Grandstand concert has been canceled.

