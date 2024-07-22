Monday Deadline to Sign Up for Minnesota Senior Games

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Monday is the last day to sign up for the Minnesota Senior Games in St. Cloud.

Registration will close at the end of the day. Hundreds of athletes aged 50 and above from across the state and beyond will compete in over 15 events.

The Minnesota Senior Games will take place from August 15th through the 18th.

This year is a qualifying year for the National Senior Games that will be held in Des Moines, Iowa in July 2025.

Volunteers are also needed to help executive the sporting events throughout the games. There are multiple time slots available.

