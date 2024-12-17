54 Minnesotans Participating in FCS National Semi-Finals

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With three of the four teams remaining in the NCAA FCS semi-finals just across the border, it should be no surprise that a number of native Minnesotans will be putting on their football jerseys this weekend.

The first national semi final has #2 North Dakota State (12-2) facing #3 South Dakota State(12-2) in Fargo at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Earlier this season (10/19), the Bison beat the Jackrabbits 13-9.

The second national semi final has #4 South Dakota (11-2) traveling to Bozeman to face #1 Montana State (14-0) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Earlier this season the Coyotes beat NDSU 29-28, and they lost to SDSU 17-20 in overtime. They did not play Montana State in the regular season.

Both games will be broadcast live on ABC TV on Saturday. The NDSU versus SDSU game will also be broadcast on our sister station KXSS starting with the pre-game at 10:30 a.m.

The Bison roster is filled with native Minnesotans, 35 total, including freshman safety Will Steil from Cold Spring. He graduated from ROCORI in 2024. Also, Noah Stommes a freshman offensive tackle from Richmond. He graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins in 2024.

The Jackrabbits and the Coyotes each have nine Minnesotans on their rosters.

The Bobcats have one Minnesotan, Sophomore kicker Myles Sansted of Alexandria.

The winners of Saturday's semi-finals games will play on January 6th in Frisco, Texas at 6:00 p.m. for the national championship on ESPN.

South Dakota State is the two time defending national champion. North Dakota State has won the title nine times. This is the first time South Dakota has ever advanced as far as the national semi finals.

Teams competing for the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) championship are limited to 63 scholarships, while FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) schools can give up to 85 football scholarships.

