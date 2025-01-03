Update: Both $1 Million MN Millionaire Raffle Tickets Claimed
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Well that didn't take long. Both of the people holding the winning $1 million Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets have claimed their prize.
The Minnesota State Lottery draws the raffle ticket winners on New Year's Day.
The $1 million winning tickets were purchased in Nowthen at Bill’s Superette #11 located at 8077 Viking Blvd. and in Tracy at Casey’s General Store #2622 located at 1205 Morgan St.
While the prizes have been claimed, we likely will never know the identities of the winners. Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.
Each business earned a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.
This is a much different scenario from last year when a winning $1 million ticket purchased in Delano went unclaimed all year long. That $1 million ended up going into the state's general fund.
Besides the two $1 million prizes, more than 15,000 additional winning numbers were also announced Wednesday morning, including five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.
Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at Minnesota Lottery retailers. Prizes of $10,000, $25,000, and $50,000 can be claimed at any lottery office or by mail. The $100,000 and $1 million prizes must be claimed at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.
