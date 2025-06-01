ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has three lucky lottery players this weekend.

The Minnesota State Lottery says we had two $50,000 winners playing the Powerball game.

The winning tickets were sold at the Winners Corner in Newport and at Shooters Billiards in Burnsville.

A single ticket in California matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 1, 29, 37, 56, 68 and red Powerball 13 – to win a jackpot worth $204.5 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $91.6 million.

Other top winners in last night’s drawing included two tickets sold in Florida and New Hampshire, worth $2 million. There were also five $100,000 winners and nine $50,000 winners.

Besides the two Powerball winners on Saturday, there was also a winner playing the game North 5.

There was a winning ticket worth $276,186 sold at The Corner Store in Inver Grove Heights.

Leave it all up to luck and ask for a North 5 quick pick, or choose your numbers. Pick five numbers from 1–34. The cost per play is $1. Win by matching two, three, four or five numbers. Match all five to win the jackpot.

