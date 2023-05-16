MN Lottery Kicking Off Summer with Free Scratch Off Tickets

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Lottery is traveling around the state just giving away scratch-off tickets.

Their newest game called Road Trip costs $5 per ticket with a top prize of $100,000.

The first 100 people 18 and older that show up at each event will get a free ticket.

Some of the events will be held at popular roadside attractions around the state like this Friday at the Ball of Twine in Darwin.

Other roadside attraction stops include Hermann the German in New Ulm on Tuesday, Target Field in Minneapolis on Wednesday, and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

There are another 30 events being held at Minnesota Lottery retailers including Wednesday at Coborn's in Big Lake, Friday at Kwik Trip in Cokato, and also Friday at Clearwater Travel in Clearwater.

Get our free mobile app

All of the events are from noon until 1:00 p.m.

READ RELATED ARTICLES