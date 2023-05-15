Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Americans are traveling a lot more these days and that trend is predicted to continue right through this summer.

Kyle Potter is the Executive Editor of Minneapolis-based Thrifty Traveler. He says this will for sure be the busiest summer travel season since the pandemic, if not ever.

Everything that we're hearing and seeing, this is going to be crazy. People are coming out of the woodwork heading into the summer as they have been so far in 2023 to get back out there and travel.

Potter says if you haven't booked your flights for vacation yet you should do that sooner rather than later. He suggests being flexible with your dates to save money and try to book the earliest flight during the day that you can.

Because the data is very clear, if you take off before 7:00 or 8:00 a.m. your odds of getting off the ground are much higher than when you get into the afternoon or evening.

According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport these are the Top 10 destinations from MSP, based on the number of departing seats, for July, August and September.

#1 - Denver

#2 - Chicago

#3 - New York

#4 - Atlanta

#5 - Las Vegas

#6 - Los Angeles

#7 - Seattle

#8 - Phoenix

#9 - Dallas/Fort Worth

#10 - San Francisco

Of course, those cities are necessarily the final destinations for some travelers who may be getting on a connecting flight.

