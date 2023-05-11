Minnesota’s Oldest Resort Has Been Sold

DEERWOOD (WJON News) -- Minnesota's first resort has been sold.

Odyssey Resorts have bought Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort.

It was founded in 1898 and is known as one of Minnesota's most iconic vacation destinations.

The approximately 500-acre property includes Jack's 18 and Alex's 9-hole golf courses, White Oak Grill, Ruby's Dining Room, Auntie Ms' Coffee Shop, The Garage, Ann's Bay Lake Boutique, and lodging and conference facilities.

Family member Chris Ruttger says,

“I grew up knowing how special this place is, not just to us but for so many. Ruttger’s is an iconic part of Minnesota, and as a family member, I’m excited to see its legacy continue. Just as every Ruttger’s generation brought their own innovations to the property, our relationship with Odyssey now means we’ll be creating unforgettable memories for many years to come,”

Mike Cameron, the General Manager of Ruttger's Bay Lake Resort, will continue in his role, along with other team members.

The resort is on Bay Lake south of Deerwood and Crosby.

This will be Odyssey Resort's ninth property in Minnesota with other properties in Grand Marais, Lutsen, Two Harbors, and Duluth.

