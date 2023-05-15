Border Patrol Agents Foil Smuggling Attempt in Northern MN

CARIBOU (WJON News) -- Twenty migrants were stopped after illegally crossing the border in northern Minnesota.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Grand Forks sector, along with the Kittson County Sheriff's Office, stopped the human smuggling attempt near Caribou, Minnesota on Thursday.

Deputies with the sheriff's office witnessed multiple people walking south from the international border. They also noticed two cars in the area and stopped the vehicles.

All the migrants were brought to the Pembina Border Patrol Station for processing and were placed into removal proceedings.

The group was made up of 16 adult men, five adult women, and one child ranging in age from three to 43. All 20 of the migrants were determined to be citizens of Mexico and the two drivers were citizens of Guatemala.

