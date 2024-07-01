Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for July

UNDATED (WJON News) -- What can we expect for July after a very wet and cool June? The Climate Prediction Center has released its outlook for the new month.

They say Minnesota will have average temperatures in July. Here in St. Cloud, we start the month with an average high temperature of about 82 degrees. The average high is still 82 degrees at the end of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center says Wisconsin will also be pretty average for temperatures, while much of the country will be warmer than normal.

The trend of above normal precipitation will continue into July. The Climate Prediction Center says all of Minnesota should be wetter than normal, with the most rain up in the northeastern part of the state.

Increasing clouds Monday with rain showers and thunderstorms Monday night. This rain will continue into early Tuesday. Another round of rain is possible on Tuesday afternoon east of I-35. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry. For Independence Day thunderstorms are in the forecast and if you have outdoor plans for the holiday keep an eye on the forecast

St. Cloud averages 3.44 inches of rain in July.

St. Cloud officially received 6.20 inches of rain in June, which was 2.45 inches above normal. St. Cloud has had 18.79 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 5.77 inches above normal.

