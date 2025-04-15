MDH Delays Layoffs Following Restraining Order

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Monday the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced that layoffs made public at the beginning of April would be delayed as a result of a temporary restraining order issued by a federal district court in Rhode Island.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham.

“This action has given us additional short-term certainty around this funding, which allows us to delay this layoff process slightly. We continue to remain hopeful for a positive long-term outcome in this case that would allow us to mitigate the need to lay off so many smart, dedicated staff who are vital to protecting the health of Minnesotans.”

Starting April 1, MDH sent layoff and separation notices to approximately 170 employees as a result of the recently terminated federal grants.

With the time the temporary restraining order provided, MDH leadership was able to move the effective layoff date to May 13.

These layoffs are due to the action by the federal government to revoke more than $220 million in previously approved federal funding.

