Minnesota Department of Health Lay Offs

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is laying off hundreds of employees in response to 220 million in federal funding cuts.

M-D-H sent layoff and separation notices to 170 workers whose positions were funded by terminated grants.

Notice will also be given to employees at risk for layoffs due to seniority rules. Officials say an estimated 300 notices are going out Tuesday, and nearly 20 job offers have been rescinded.

State Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said,

“The sudden and unexpected action from the federal government left us with no choice but to proceed with layoffs immediately.”

These layoffs will impact services across the agency, including those that support the state’s response to measles and H5N1, and wastewater surveillance.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department Of Health says the cuts to the public health system will also reduce support for nursing homes, slower response times to infectious disease outbreaks, suspend some vaccine clinics, reduce laboratory support for hospitals and health care systems, and the suspension of the INSPIRE Program, a program to get middle and high school students excited about and interested in public health.

READ RELATED ARTICLES