Minnesota Drivers See A Slight Rise In Gas Prices

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It was another relatively tame week at the pump, with the national average inching up for the second straight week as oil prices briefly touched the $70 per barrel mark before sliding late in the week on the news that OPEC will raise oil production again in September.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.70 per gallon.

