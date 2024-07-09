MSP Ranked Top U.S. Airport in 2024

MSP Ranked Top U.S. Airport in 2024

Kari Jo Skogquist

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota's biggest airport is also ranked as the best in the United States.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the number one U.S. Airport in the 2024 Travel and Leisure World's Best Awards.

MSP's ranking jumped to the top spot from fourth place in last year's survey.

Airports are rated in multiple categories including access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design.

MSP served nearly 35 million passengers in 2023 and is the second largest hub for Delta Air Lines, as well as the home airport for Sun Country Airlines.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Travel and Leisure wrote that MSP manages the flow of passengers well. MSP is the 19th busiest commercial airport in North America.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON