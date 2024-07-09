MSP Ranked Top U.S. Airport in 2024
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota's biggest airport is also ranked as the best in the United States.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the number one U.S. Airport in the 2024 Travel and Leisure World's Best Awards.
MSP's ranking jumped to the top spot from fourth place in last year's survey.
Airports are rated in multiple categories including access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design.
MSP served nearly 35 million passengers in 2023 and is the second largest hub for Delta Air Lines, as well as the home airport for Sun Country Airlines.
Travel and Leisure wrote that MSP manages the flow of passengers well. MSP is the 19th busiest commercial airport in North America.
