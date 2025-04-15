Mildred A. Wicklund, 97, Watkins

December 18, 1927 - April 10, 2025

Mildred A. Wicklund, 97, passed away on April 10, 2025, at Hilltop Care Center, Watkins, MN. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville, MN. Inurnment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Rockville.

A visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. April 26, 2025 at the church.

Mildred was born on December 18, 1927, in Rockville, MN to Arthur Weisman and Cecelia (Dockendorf) Weisman. She attended John Clark Elementary School and graduated from Tech High School in 1945. After graduation she worked at Granite City Tool, St. Cloud, MN. She met Arnold Wicklund and they married on January 13, 1948. Mildred later worked for Tanner Systems as the office manager and retired in 1992. Millie and Arne made their home in St. Cloud and their cottage on Briggs Lake before they moved to Cold Spring in 1990. She learned to golf at Angushire Golf Course and spent many hours golfing during her retirement.

She loved dogs. Growing up she had dogs, but her mother did not allow them to be inside. In 1971 that changed with the addition of Spooky to the family. In 2006 they adopted Toby from the Humane Society. Toby spent many years taking care of Arne and Millie. When Toby passed away, Millie started babysitting the neighborhood dogs and her house was a regular stop for dogs on a walk to stop and get a treat.

Millie is survived by her children, Thomas (Christine), Patricia Malcolm (Ray Skolberg), Jerry Wicklund, Kris Wicklund (Jessica Hanson); sibling, Michael Weisman; grandchildren, Sara (Brandon) Perry, Angela (Josh) Lind and Ben Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Kennedy and Kiya.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold Wicklund; daughter, Lori Wicklund Johnson; siblings, Irene, Iris and Robert; and her treasured pets, Spooky and Toby.

Many thanks to the staff of CentraCare Hospice and Hilltop Care Center for their expert and compassionate care. We especially want to thank Millie’s friends, family and neighbors, especially Sheila Pulju, Gail Menke and Sis Wuertz, for your help and support during her last months, it was truly appreciated.