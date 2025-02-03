ST. LOUIS PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a five-film festival in the Twin Cities on Tuesday. In celebration of Black History Month the Twin Cities Film Fest is hosting MNmicro Film Festival: Black History.

PHOTO courtesy of rLinaball Photography/Twin Cities Film Festival

In true film festival fashion, the Micro Fest will have red-carpet interviews, question-and-answer sessions with the filmmakers, and a Black History celebration mixer. All five films were made by local filmmakers and feature empowering stories.

PHOTO courtesy of Twin Cities Film Festival.

The MNmicro Film Festival: Black History will be held at Marcus West End Cinema in St. Louis Park and is free to attend but you need to reserve your seat at twincitiesfilmfest.org. See below for the full film schedule.

4:00 - 8:30 p.m. - Black History Celebration Mixer

4:00 p.m. - My Story, My Truth

4:35 p.m. - Black

6:10 p.m. - 39 Seconds

6:40 p.m. - Out of Time

8:25 p.m. - A Letter to Bryson

PHOTO courtesy of Twin Cities Film Festival.

