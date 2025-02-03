Micro Film Fest To Feature Celebration Of Black History On Tuesday
ST. LOUIS PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a five-film festival in the Twin Cities on Tuesday. In celebration of Black History Month the Twin Cities Film Fest is hosting MNmicro Film Festival: Black History.
In true film festival fashion, the Micro Fest will have red-carpet interviews, question-and-answer sessions with the filmmakers, and a Black History celebration mixer. All five films were made by local filmmakers and feature empowering stories.
The MNmicro Film Festival: Black History will be held at Marcus West End Cinema in St. Louis Park and is free to attend but you need to reserve your seat at twincitiesfilmfest.org. See below for the full film schedule.
4:00 - 8:30 p.m. - Black History Celebration Mixer
4:00 p.m. - My Story, My Truth
4:35 p.m. - Black
6:10 p.m. - 39 Seconds
6:40 p.m. - Out of Time
8:25 p.m. - A Letter to Bryson
