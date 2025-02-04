CentraCare To Celebrate Black History Month
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is partnering with area organizations to celebrate Black History Month.
CentraCare will hold a series of weekly "Community Conversations" at St. Cloud Technical and Community College every Thursday in the month of February to foster relationships with the St. Cloud Black Community. The gatherings will provide a welcoming space to discuss issues, explore solutions, and build connections.
The events will feature light refreshments and showcase artwork from students in the St. Cloud School District. The first "Community Conversation" topic is Black Love, Community, and Commitment, and will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Week 1 - February 6: Black Love, Community, and Commitment
Week 2 - February 13: Mental Health and Therapy in the Black Community
Week 3 - February 20: Financial Literacy and Housing Equity in Central Minnesota
Week 4 - February 27: Educational Fair
