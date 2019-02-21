Apollo Celebrating Students, Black History Month Through Poems

ST. CLOUD -- In an effort to honor black history month and showcase the talents of their students, District 742 is hosting a spoken word and poetry slam at Apollo High School Thursday.

We Rock the Mic will have 17 students and staff taking the stage. Sebastian Witherspoon is the district's Director of Equity.

He says you'll hear students and staff rap, read poetry and do spoken word. Witherspoon says they wanted people to perform things that touched their hearts, whether it was written by them or another.

"[We want to see a wisde range of perfomances] Whether it be written by them or someone else, to express how they feel about black history month or something from the heart."

Witherspoon says a big part of this is showing off the talent of their students.

"Our students are brilliant, sometimes they get a bad rap, but our students, by in large, are extremely talented and articulate and have a lot to say."

All performances have already been auditioned so everything is school auditorium appropriate.

We Rock the Mic will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Apollo High School Auditorium. A social hour with some snacks and refreshments starts at 5:00 p.m. The show is free to attend.