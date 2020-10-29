Apollo High School Celebrating 50th Anniversary

ST. CLOUD -- A local high school is celebrating its golden anniversary.

Apollo High School turns 50 this year, and the St. Cloud Area School District has put together an event to honor that milestone.

Principal Alicia Fischer says they started planning the event last fall but were forced to make the switch from in-person to online due to the pandemic.

I'm imagining within 50 years people have probably found their way outside of the central Minnesota community, and so it's really an awesome way for us to be able to pull everybody together in kind of that at-home format using our social media networks.

She says the virtual event will include photos from the school’s past along with interviews from a variety of people.

We have been collecting stories from former graduates, former teachers, former building leaders, and it's been really cool to talk with current teachers who graduated, so just really looking at having a wide variety of narratives represented in our celebration.

Fischer says in the next 50 years she hopes to see the school continue to have strong partnerships in the community and expects to see more forward-thinking especially given the changes to education that have become necessary during the pandemic.

The anniversary event starts at 7:00p on Friday on the district’s youtube channel and will be uploaded so you can watch it later as well.