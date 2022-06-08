Five Apollo Students Cited For Assaulting Another Student

ST. CLOUD -- Five teenagers at Apollo High School have been cited for assault after attacking another student in a school bathroom.

Back on June 2nd, Apollo High School Administration and the School Resource Officer learned of an assault that happened earlier that day, which was recorded on video.

Police say a 15-year-old victim from Waite Park had gone to meet a 15-year-old from St. Cloud in the bathroom to settle a disagreement.

When the victim entered the bathroom, the St. Cloud teen, along with four of his friends, were waiting inside. The group began punching and kicking the victim numerous times, resulting in minor injuries.

Police say as a result of the investigation all five students involved in the assault received citations for 5th Degree Assault and were turned over to their parents.

District 742 Administration says they are also taking action with the students that have been cited.

The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption free atmosphere at school.